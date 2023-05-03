Texas Boys State applications now open for high schools juniors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boys State is a mock government program where juniors in high school can hold positions and carry out state governmental processes in a closed realistic environment.

It is a participatory program where each student becomes part of the operation of his local, county, and state government.

It’s an opportunity for students to grow their leadership skills as they travel to Austin, Texas.

The program goes from June 11-June 16.

Juniors in High School can apply with their local American Legion Post.

Applications are open now.

