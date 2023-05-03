This month’s side is a fast favorite at C&J Barbeque

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no better way to celebrate National Barbecue Month than with a delicious meal from C&J Barbeque. While you’re there, be sure to taste May’s side of the month.

The pesto pasta salad is sure to be a fast favorite.

First, cook your pasta. Then, create your pesto sauce with basil, parmesan, pine nuts, and olive oil.

Next, you’ll add the sauce to your pasta, but be sure to add it slowly because you don’t want to add too much. Then, get your hands dirty (or wear some gloves) and mix the sauce into the pasta.

The finishing touch includes a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. C&J Barbeque uses a balsamic reduction, so it’s a thick syrupy texture.

“This is a side we like because it’s a little bit lighter. You get a creamy and bright texture. Our pesto sauce has some lemon sauce and a lot of lemon juice in it, so you get the acidity in it. That brightens things up,” Owner, Justin Manning, said.

You can try the pesto pasta salad for yourself until the end of May.

