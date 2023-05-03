Treat of the Day: College Station ISD choirs earn sweepstakes at regionals

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A total of seven choirs from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School earned superior or excellent ratings at the recent Region 8 Concert and Sight Reading Contest.

Six of the seven choirs earned sweepstakes, meaning they received superior ratings for both concert and sight reading.

High School Choirs

  • AMCHS Varsity Women’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
  • AMCHS Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
  • AMCHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
  • CSHS Non-Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
  • CSHS Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
  • CSHS Non-Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Excellent Sight reading Rating
  • CSHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

CSISD choirs are directed by Katy Zorn (CSHS) and Emily Ramos (AMCHS).

