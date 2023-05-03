Treat of the Day: College Station ISD choirs earn sweepstakes at regionals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A total of seven choirs from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School earned superior or excellent ratings at the recent Region 8 Concert and Sight Reading Contest.
Six of the seven choirs earned sweepstakes, meaning they received superior ratings for both concert and sight reading.
High School Choirs
- AMCHS Varsity Women’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
- AMCHS Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
- AMCHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
- CSHS Non-Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
- CSHS Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
- CSHS Non-Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Excellent Sight reading Rating
- CSHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating
CSISD choirs are directed by Katy Zorn (CSHS) and Emily Ramos (AMCHS).
