Treat of the Day: College Station ISD choirs earn sweepstakes at regionals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A total of seven choirs from A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School earned superior or excellent ratings at the recent Region 8 Concert and Sight Reading Contest.

Six of the seven choirs earned sweepstakes, meaning they received superior ratings for both concert and sight reading.

High School Choirs

AMCHS Varsity Women’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

AMCHS Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

AMCHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

CSHS Non-Varsity Men’s Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

CSHS Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

CSHS Non-Varsity Treble Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Excellent Sight reading Rating

CSHS Varsity Mixed Choir: Superior Stage Rating, Superior Sight reading Rating

CSISD choirs are directed by Katy Zorn (CSHS) and Emily Ramos (AMCHS).

