A&M golfers Cooper, Park earn All-SEC honors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfers Hailee Cooper and Jennie Park were voted to the All-SEC Second Team by the league coaches, the conference announced Thursday.

Park led the team and ranked ninth in the SEC with a 71.72 stroke average. The senior produced five top-10 finishes and only landed outside of the top 15 once during the 2022-23 campaign. Park helped guide the Aggies to a conference title when she finished ninth in stroke play and went 2-1 in match play at the 2023 SEC Championships. The Carrollton, Texas, native locked in a top-10 finish at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur after shooting 1-over 217. The All-SEC recognition was the first for Park in her career.

Cooper ranked second on the squad with a 72.44 stroke average. The graduate student produced six top-15 finishes, including a tie for second at the Silverado Showdown. The Montgomery, Texas, native paced the Aggies at the SEC Championships, going 3-0 in match play and taking down the No. 10 ranked amateur in the world, Hannah Darling, in the semifinals against South Carolina. This marked the second all-conference selection for Cooper, as she was named to the All-Big 12 Team her freshman year.

Park was also named to the All-SEC Community Service Team for the first time. She was actively involved in the Rev’ved Up to Read program which allows student-athletes to visit with young students in the area to read a book and talk about the importance of literacy and education. She also helped with the AggiesCan Food Drive, the largest student-ran canned food drive in the nation which provides tens of thousands of meals to the Brazos Valley annually. Park showed leadership with the Horizon Performance Emerging Leaders Program, and she was a team representative with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

The 2023 SEC Champions compete at the NCAA San Antonio Regional as the No. 1 seed May 8-10. They will be playing for a chance to return to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 19-24.

Two Aggies earned All-SEC recognition in the same year for the first time since the 2016-17 season when Maddie Szeryk and Bianca Fabrizio made the list.

