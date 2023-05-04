A&M Travels to Fort Worth for NCAA First and Second Rounds

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team was selected to its 27th-consecutive NCAA Tournament, earning an at-large bid in the TCU Regional. The Aggies will take on SMU to open the event at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5th at the Bayard H. Freidman Tennis Center, followed by the matchup of UT Arlington/TCU. The winners of each match will face off on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We’re in a really high-quality regional,” said head coach Steve Denton. “However, I do think that our experiences last year in the tournament and in matches this season will help us. We have a tough opening match with SMU which we won’t overlook, then hopefully have another opportunity to play on Saturday.”

The Aggies are coming off a top-five finish in the SEC regular season, improving one position from their 2022 campaign. The Maroon & White followed up their conference regular season success with an impressive run in the SEC Tournament, as the team advanced to the semifinals after downing then-No. 6 South Carolina. Fifth-year graduate Guido Marson earned All-Tournament Team honors for his performance.

“I think all of the guys are excited for the start of the tournament,” fifth-year senior Noah Schachter said. “The team is carrying a lot of momentum from the matches at the end of the season and in the SEC Tournament, so we hope to use that in these opening rounds.”

The Aggies picked up a pair of SEC postseason honors, as both Schachter and Raphael Perot were selected to the All-SEC First Team. The duo also earned invitations to the NCAA Singles Championships which will take place following the team championships at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

“I think it is set up well as we are playing in familiar conditions,” Perot said. “We’re excited for the match with SMU, and then I really want to play TCU. Playing the best teams in the nation is always a great experience. I think we have shown we can play with anyone in the country, so we hope to do that this weekend.”

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

1st round – Friday – May 5 – Texas A&M vs. SMU – 2 p.m.

1st round – Friday – May 5 – TCU vs. UT Arlington – 5 p.m.

2nd round – Saturday – May 6 – Winners of opening matches – 4 p.m.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets at the main entrance of the Bayard H. Freidman Tennis Center for $5 (cash only).

STREAMING & STATS

The opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament can be followed through Cracked Racquets Cross Court Coverage, where matches will be streamed with commentary throughout the weekend. The action can be followed through the links for both Friday and Saturday.

