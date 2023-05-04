A&M says the recent passing of three students in is a ‘profound loss’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University student body is mourning the sudden passing of three students in unrelated incidents.

One of the students who died was Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont who fell from a balcony while attending an event in New Orleans.

Information about the other two students was not immediately available.

The following is the statement shared Wednesday by Vice President for Student Affairs Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez, Jr.

It is with great sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that three of our students have died in unrelated incidents over the past few days. To their families and friends, we extend our sincere condolences, and want you all to know that you are in our prayers and that the Aggie family grieves with each of you.

We recognize the profound loss and far-reaching extent to which these deaths have affected those who loved and knew these students. As we mourn their deaths and struggle to understand the overwhelming loss of our fellow Aggies, let’s honor them by checking in and supporting one another during this difficult period. Do not hesitate to reach out to your fellow Aggies and provide support and comfort to one another as we all cope with the loss of these Texas A&M students.

I strongly urge our campus community to remember that Texas A&M’s Counseling and Psychological Services is always readily available to help students through difficult times like this. Students also can connect through the MySSP app for free and confidential professional counseling via app, phone and web. Please reach out if you need them – they are there to help you.

Again, we offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of those students we have lost in the past few days, and we stand ready to support all who are affected by this tragic loss.

These three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.

“We are the Aggies, the Aggies are we. True to each other, as Aggies can be…”

BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr.

Vice President for Student Affairs

