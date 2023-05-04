Annual Brazos Valley A&M Club Coaches’ Night is back

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County A&M Club will host its annual Coaches’ Night featuring Texas A&M University Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher on May 16 at the Legends Event Center.

Coaches’ Night is the Club’s most important fundraiser of the year.

There will be a VIP reception, dinner, live entertainment, silent and live auction. This year, the silent auction will also be online.

To date, the Club has donated over $1.2 million to fund scholarships and programs for Aggies. The vast majority of those funds were raised through Coaches’ Night events.

It all kicks off with the VIP Coaches Corner Cocktail Hour beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be found online.

