Astros’ World Series trophy on its way to College Station

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some championship gold is on its way to Aggieland.

The 2022 World Series Championship trophy will make a stop at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

The library and museum also had the chance to host the World Series trophy when the Astros won in 2017.

Director of Public Programs Tracy Paine says President Bush was a big fan of the Astros and they are glad they are able to bring something very special to his library and museum.

“We just love being able to welcome the community out and have special things in for people in town,” said Paine.

The trophy will be at the Bush Library & Museum on Friday from 12 pm-4 pm in the museum’s oval office display.

