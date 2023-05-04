Barker Earns Invitation to 2023 USA Women’s Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials

KBTX Janiah Barker
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was invited to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials May 11-15, the organization announced Thursday.

Players were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee. Once the team selections are finalized, the athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June in preparation for the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup to begin on July 1 in León, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Barker won gold at the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and in 2021 at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup. The Marietta, Georgia, native also took part in the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team Trials.

In her first collegiate season, the Aggie was the lone freshman in the SEC to lead her team in scoring (12.7). She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, despite missing 10 games due to injury, and won conference player of the week twice.

In her return game from injury, Barker scored a career-high 24 points and went 10-of-11 from the field to help vault her team to victory over Georgia, 75-73. In the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, the 6-4 forward poured in 22 points and hauled in 10 boards against Ole Miss.

For more information about the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, click here.

