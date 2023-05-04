Baylor Scott & White breaks ground on new medical center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White is expanding their services by adding a new medical center to their College Station campus.

On Thursday, Baylor Scott & White-College Station staff, along with city leaders and community members, broke ground on the new facility.

The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The space will include a clinic, sleep center and an ambulatory surgical center, just to name a few.

Dr. Bill Rayburn, Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White-College Station, told KBTX as the city grows, so does the demand for their services.

“We need more space. It’s just super exciting for us. I’m particularly excited about ambulatory surgical beds. They’re day surgery beds where we can actually do surgeries in the medical office building,” said Rayburn. “We are continuing to utilize our app and more and more of our interactions with our patients will be digitally moving forward.”

Along with advanced technology additions, Rayburn said the new center will offer a sense of comfortability.

“We want more light. We want an environment that’s warm, compassionate and providing,” Rayburn said. “Our patients and customers are coming to us, scared and worried, they’re having something done. We can’t wait to add this space for our patients.”

The expansion project will be complete in the next 18 to 20 months.

Rendering for new medical center at BSW (Baylor Scott & White)

Lobby rendering (Baylor Scott & White)

