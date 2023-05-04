Baylor Scott & White breaks ground on new medical center

The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The...
The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The space will include a clinic, sleep center and an ambulatory surgical center, just to name a few.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White is expanding their services by adding a new medical center to their College Station campus.

On Thursday, Baylor Scott & White-College Station staff, along with city leaders and community members, broke ground on the new facility.

The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The space will include a clinic, sleep center and an ambulatory surgical center, just to name a few.

Dr. Bill Rayburn, Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White-College Station, told KBTX as the city grows, so does the demand for their services.

“We need more space. It’s just super exciting for us. I’m particularly excited about ambulatory surgical beds. They’re day surgery beds where we can actually do surgeries in the medical office building,” said Rayburn. “We are continuing to utilize our app and more and more of our interactions with our patients will be digitally moving forward.”

Along with advanced technology additions, Rayburn said the new center will offer a sense of comfortability.

“We want more light. We want an environment that’s warm, compassionate and providing,” Rayburn said. “Our patients and customers are coming to us, scared and worried, they’re having something done. We can’t wait to add this space for our patients.”

The expansion project will be complete in the next 18 to 20 months.

Rendering for new medical center at BSW
Rendering for new medical center at BSW(Baylor Scott & White)
Lobby rendering
Lobby rendering(Baylor Scott & White)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
Update: The teenager has been found safe, according to authorities.
Missing Brazos County teen found safe
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes forced closure of I-45 in Madison County
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor
Legends Event Center
Annual Brazos Valley A&M Club Coaches’ Night is back
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man indicted for inappropriately touching 13-year-old