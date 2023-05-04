Blessing of the Bikes to be held Saturday in Kurten

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The nonprofit Fallen Riders Foundation of the Brazos Valley says they are seeing more and more motorcycle injuries and deaths with distracted driving on the rise.

This Saturday, May 6, the organization will hold its first annual Blessing of the Bikes event at the Kurten Community Center.

Motorcyclists can come and have their bikes and themselves prayed over for their safety.

There will also be live music, auctions, food trucks, and a mobile tattoo artist on hand.

Fallen Riders Foundation is a nonprofit that provides immediate assistance to fallen riders and their families after a motorcycle accident of two and three-wheeled vehicles in the event of incapacitation or death. They help with funeral expenses, medical transportation and paying bills.

