Bryan man indicted for inappropriately touching 13-year-old

Anthony Monzingo
Anthony Monzingo(Justin Dorsey)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for a Bryan man charged with indecency with a child.

Anthony Monzingo, 36, is accused of repeatedly touching the private parts of a 13-year-old girl.

According to reports, the girl told her school counselor that on three separate occasions Monzingo touched her inappropriately, and said he loved her.

While being investigated law enforcement determined Monzingo is a registered sex offender and on parole until 2024 for a prior conviction.

Monzingo was charged with Indecency with a Child, his bond totals $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
Update: The teenager has been found safe, according to authorities.
Missing Brazos County teen found safe
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes forced closure of I-45 in Madison County
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor
The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The...
Baylor Scott & White breaks ground on new medical center
Legends Event Center
Annual Brazos Valley A&M Club Coaches’ Night is back