Casa Mangiare to bring the finest Italian eats and drinks to Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The best of Italian home cooking is making its way to College Station.

Casa Mangiare opens its doors to the public for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5.

“I felt the necessity to bring high-end Italian cuisine to the people of College Station,” Founder and Co-Owner, Regis Cerutti, said. “I want them to understand what Italian food truly means.”

Cerutti says there are several factors that set Casa Mangaire apart from other restaurants in town.

“The details, quality ingredients, not taking any shortcuts, making everything from scratch. That’s what sets us apart from other places,” he said.

Cerutti is both excited and nervous for the grand opening of the restaurant this weekend.

“It’s a good thing that I’m a little bit nervous, a good thing for sure,” he joked.

You can make a reservation for lunch or dinner at Casa Mangiare on Open Table here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.