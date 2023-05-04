Casa Rodriguez hosting annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo. The day commemorates Mexico’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. But you don’t have to go to Mexico for celebrations, there’s plenty to do right in the Brazos Valley.

Festivities are happening throughout the weekend like Casa Rodriguez’s 8th Annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party. It’s on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside the restaurant at the intersection of Bryan Avenue and 24th Street. The block party will have live music, street vendors, food and drinks.

“A block party gives it a different flair and especially for downtown, you know, to bring people out and see the beauty of our historic downtown,” Rodriguez said.

Casa Rodriguez owner Debbie Rodriguez started the Cinco de Mayo celebration 10 years ago to help add more culture to Downtown Bryan. Even though the block parties took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodriguez said they continue to grow.

“It’s so beautiful to see everyone come together during Cinco de Mayo and, of course, getting the nice blouses and garments from Itza Bip,” Rodriguez said.

Itza Bip’s owner Blanca Pinalez loves helping people find the perfect thing to wear for holidays like Cinco de Mayo. This is one way she also works to keep the Mexican culture alive in Bryan.

“It is very important to us because we keep connected to our roots,” Pinalez said. “Also, it’s part of our identity.”

Pinalez’s store is filled with high-quality and handmade clothing from different parts of Mexico.

Guayaberas are a staple for men to wear, no matter the holiday, according to Pinalez. They can be dressed in multiple ways whether wanting to be comfortable in shorts or wanting to dress it up with jeans or slacks.

For women, Pinalez recommends a colorful embroidered blouse with shorts or pants or a dress. Many of the blouses at Itza Bip take months to handmake because of the embroidered designs.

More recommendations can be found on the Itza Bip Facebook page, or you can visit in person at 306 North Main Street in Bryan.

For more information on the Casa Rodriguez block party, you can visit Facebook. The restaurant is located at 300 North Bryan Avenue in downtown Bryan and will keep normal operating hours on Cinco de Mayo and throughout the weekend.

