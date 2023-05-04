City of Bryan asks for public input on flood mitigation plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is updating its flood mitigation plan and asking for the public’s input.

The intent of the plan is to educate and encourage support for projects that will prevent new flooding problems, reduce losses and protect the beneficial functions of the city’s floodplains.

Feedback is vital to help the planning committee identify flood risks, understand vulnerabilities, and select achievable mitigation strategies to protect from flood impacts.

A kickoff meeting was held in April to provide an overview of the plan’s purpose and give an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to provide feedback. There will be another public meeting in July with the date to be announced.

If you were unable to attend the meeting, you can still provide feedback though an online survey and feedback form.

