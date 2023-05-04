City of Bryan asks for public input on flood mitigation plan

Residents can provide feedback though an online survey and feedback form
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is updating its flood mitigation plan and asking for the public’s input.

The intent of the plan is to educate and encourage support for projects that will prevent new flooding problems, reduce losses and protect the beneficial functions of the city’s floodplains.

Feedback is vital to help the planning committee identify flood risks, understand vulnerabilities, and select achievable mitigation strategies to protect from flood impacts.

A kickoff meeting was held in April to provide an overview of the plan’s purpose and give an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to provide feedback. There will be another public meeting in July with the date to be announced.

If you were unable to attend the meeting, you can still provide feedback though an online survey and feedback form.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
Update: The teenager has been found safe, according to authorities.
Missing Brazos County teen found safe
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes forced closure of I-45 in Madison County
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
One unit ‘heavily damaged’ after fire breaks out at Bryan housing complex
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Blessing of the Bikes to be held Saturday in Kurten
Justin Scott Meads, 55
College Station man indicted for 5 charges, including kidnapping
Elissia Garcia, 30, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Hearne woman arrested in stabbing investigation