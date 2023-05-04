College Station man indicted for 5 charges, including kidnapping

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for five charges against a College Station man Thursday.

Justin Meads was indicted for aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, violating a protective order, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to an elderly individual.

The incident happened on March 1.

Police say a caller reported an elderly woman was sending them strange text messages.

Officers responded to the home in the 4700 block of Raymond Stotzer Parkway but were unable to find the woman. Detectives were then called to the home “based on evidence found at the scene.”

Around 9:30 a.m., police located the woman in a wooded area inside a vehicle with a man that was court-ordered not to be near her.

The woman was removed from the scene and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

While at the hospital, she told authorities she had been hit in the head several times, and tied up with electrical cords. Afterward, she was forced out of her home and into the vehicle. Meads had a knife and a shovel inside the car and threatened to kill the woman and then bury her in the woods, according to police reports.

