College Station’s Brad Apgar named Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year

Esteemed honor includes a new vehicle and $30,000
Since 2006, Brad Apgar has promoted more than forty hourly employees to management roles.
Since 2006, Brad Apgar has promoted more than forty hourly employees to management roles.(Photo courtesy: Texas Roadhouse)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Brad Apgar has been named the 2023 Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner of the Year, the company’s highest honor.

He was chosen from a pool of more than 600 restaurant operators.

“Brad is truly the best of the best,” said Texas Roadhouse CEO Jerry Morgan. “I’m so proud of him for his team’s unparalleled commitment to supporting local organizations like Special Olympics, Still Creek Ranch, and many other nonprofits that help so many. College Station’s Texas Roadhouse is a shining example of what it means to be a steadfast community partner.”

The award recognizes the Managing Partner who best displays the characteristics of an operational leader based on seven primary criteria: Legendary Food, Legendary Service, Legendary Marketing, Legendary Culture, Legendary People, Legendary Profits, and Legendary Pride and Passion.

Since 2006, Brad has promoted more than forty hourly employees to management roles.

“I care so much about every last one of my employees,” Apgar explains. “It’s humbling when someone on my team shares that I’m like a father figure and that working at Texas Roadhouse teaches them invaluable lessons about business and life.”

Last week, he received the award at the company’s annual conference, held this year in Nassau, Bahamas. As the winner, Apgar will receive a new car, a check for $30,000, a lead crystal replica of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, a Managing Partner of the Year ring, and a gold belt buckle. The location also won recognition for Training Center of the Year in 2022 and 2009.

Apgar has been the Managing Partner of the College Station location for 18 years. For the past 15 years, this location has partnered with local law enforcement to raise more than $400,000 for Special Olympics of Texas and for two years partnered with Tip-a-Cadet to raise more than $15,000. For the past four years, the restaurant partnered with Still Creek Ranch to help raise more than $75,000.

Additional community sponsorships include:

Buzz’s Bunch, Texas A&M Mens Basketball Coach Special-Needs charity

Gary Blair Charities, A&M Women Basketball Coach Special-Needs charity

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

United Way of the Brazos Valley

Make-A-Wish Foundation

Brazos County Realtors Association

More than twenty local schools

