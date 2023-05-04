Digging Deeper: Rising tax appraisals and its impact on low-medium income households

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Homeowners across the United States are facing soaring property values, with some residents in Brazos County seeing an increase of up to 80% from last year.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, property taxes disproportionately burden lower-income households.

Studies show that 20% of the lowest-income of taxpayers spent 4.2% of their salary on property taxes in 2018, compared to 3% for middle-income taxpayers and 1.7% for the wealthiest 1% of households. Black and Hispanic residents are particularly affected, with estimates suggesting they have a 10-13% higher property tax burden than the general population.

A study by the Center for Municipal Finance attributes this disproportionate burden, in part, to regressive tax assessments where more affordable properties are often over-assessed and expensive ones under-assessed.

The Brazos County Appraisal District states that the values shown for 2023 are preliminary and may change before certification.

A general search of properties on the Brazos Central Appraisal District’s website shows how preliminary home values in Bryan and College Station appear to be fluctuating significantly this year compared to previous years.

A house on Detroit Street in College Station is valued at $373,781 in 2023, up 77.7% from $210,322 in 2022, and a house on Bradley Street in Bryan is valued at $202,042 in 2023, up 19.2% from $169,484.

A College Station homeowner disclosed to KBTX that the appraisal value for their two properties has risen dramatically. One property that was valued at $211,000 in 2022 is now proposed at $366,000 for 2023, while another property they own went from $178,000 in 2022 to $319,000 in 2023.

“It’s kind of scary. You don’t know what you’re going to see,” said Charles Coats, who oversees home buyer services for Habitat for Humanity. “Every year obviously taxes go up. This year has definitely been a higher one.”

Coats anticipated an increase in appraisal values, but not as much as projected by the appraisal district.

“I haven’t looked over all of our Habitat families on Brazos CAD but from what I’ve seen so far it’s significant,” said Coats. I’ve talked to one or two clients who have talked about the concerns. Maybe they can afford to absorb this year, you know how much it’s gone up but one of the concerns is what it going to do next year. You know if it went up this much you know in 2023 what’s it going to be in 2024,” said Coats.

As part of the home buying process with Habitat for Humanity Coats says they work to educate homebuyers on how to prepare for these types of situations. Despite the concerns, he says there is still hope. Homeowners aged 65 and up can take advantage of options such as homestead exemptions. Additionally, property owners who believe their assessments were inaccurate have the right to appeal, but they must act fast.

“They have this right. They have a right to look at their tax bill and say I don’t think this is correct. I want to appeal this,” says Coats. “So there’s a process, especially this month and next where they can go to the appraisal district and go online and start the process of appealing these taxes if they believe that they are incorrect,’ Coats said.

“That is something that’s really important because In my experience, a lot of families that are working the 9-5, two jobs, barely getting by, you don’t have a lot of time to think about things like protesting your taxes to make sure they’re as affordable as possible,” said Coats.

“Our message would be to try and make time at Habitat we’re here to help talk to you about it if you have questions but get out there and try and get the most affordable tax bill you can that’s fair,” said Coats.

