Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor

The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Bryan students used lessons they learned in school when they helped an elderly neighbor Wednesday afternoon.

Lyndee Spencer teaches fourth grade at Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Each afternoon, she is in charge of walking a group of five students across the street so they can safely travel home.

“Every day, it is something different walking home with the kids,” Spencer said.

Typically it’s different conversations about family, friends, and school. But, Wednesday’s walk took a turn.

“We heard the kids yelling from across the street, ‘This man needs help, this man needs help’, so we turned back around and went to see what was going on,” she said. This is when she saw the kids take initiative.

“By the time we got across the street, the kids just completely surrounded him, put their hands on his back, and just guided him from his car to his porch,” Spencer said.

The group, Amiya Hagan, 11, Zamiah Thomas, 10, Brodrick Gibson, 10, and Kyren Tatum, 10, noticed the man struggling to walk.

“Brodrick went over and put his hand on his shoulder to be kind and then we all went over there to help him and walked into his porch to be kind leaders,” Amiya said.

The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school. This was a part of the Essential 8 character traits taught during the school year in BISD. Now, they say they want others to follow in their footsteps.

“If they see someone else struggling, go back and help and remember us, that we help somebody so they can go help somebody too,” Amiya said.

