Focus at Four: Lake Somerville hosts ‘100 S’more Years of State Parks’

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks is in full swing as spring brings more Texans outdoors.

“State parks provide habitat for wildlife and inspirational landscapes,” said Chris Bishop, Site Superintendent at Lake Somerville State Park Complex. “They also provide places that people need for their health, outdoor recreation and inspiration.”

To commemorate 100 years, every state park will host at least one special community event during the 2023 Centennial year, along with regular park events all year long.

Lake Somerville State Park will host a “100 S’more Years of State Parks” on May 13, 2023 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“There are few outdoor experiences as iconic to State Parks as happy families making s’mores,” said John Rorie, Lake Somerville Park Superintendent. “We are inviting park visitors and our neighbors to share a campfire and s’mores with our team at either Nails Creek or Birch Creek.”

There will also be options for participants who are managing blood sugar-related health concerns.

Lake Somerville will be waiving entrance fees for day-use visitors to these events.

Lake Somerville State Park Complex is a 9,000-acre parcel of public land managed by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to conserve natural and cultural resources, provide recreational and educational opportunities, and foster an understanding of the diversity of Texas’ lands and heritage for all generations.

