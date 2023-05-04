Get the best goodies for mom at the Mother’s Day Market

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pinspiration College Station, Marfa Texas Kitchen, and Downtown Uncorked are partnering to bring you the Mother’s Day Market on Saturday, May 13.

Here you can find the best goodies to spoil mom in all the best ways.

“We’re going to have tons of vendors with jewelry and cards and baskets. You can come in and craft at Pinspiration. You can have a drink on the patio at Uncorked or go have lunch at Marfa’s. This is all about getting everyone together,” Pinspiration Owner, Ginna Schoppe, said.

Admission for this event is completely free and all are welcome to attend.

Plus, the first 50 guests will have the opportunity to paint a canvas tote for mom for $10. Click the link here to reserve your canvas.

