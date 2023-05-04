From The Ground Up: Feral hogs wreak havoc in urban, rural communities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feral hogs have become a thorn in a landowner’s side for quite some time.

Lawmakers are working on a solution they hope will eradicate this issue.

“We’re doing a lot on feral hog research, and not just in the state of Texas, but also across the country,” said District 9 State Representative Trent Ashby.

The issue has also spread into urban communities with hogs destroying golf courses and front lawns of homes. Ashby says he is confident that state officials will step up to try and control the feral hog population.

“What we’re seeing in gated communities, golf course communities, high-end developments, I think that we’re going to get a lot of help and certainly we’re seeing that in the votes that are cast to put money into feral hog research.”

The hope is to bring a solution for the feral hogs to retailers so it can be easily accessible.

