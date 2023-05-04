Hearne woman arrested in stabbing investigation

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A woman in Hearne was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man she knew.

According to the Hearne Police Department, Elissia Garcia, 30, was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to Brady Drive for a disturbance call.

When they arrived, the victim was lying face down and bleeding. He told police that Garcia stabbed him following an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his torso and a deep cut to his hand.

