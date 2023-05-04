Long-time Bryan business thrives during ‘2023 Small Business Week’ in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Small businesses are the backbone to any community. They bring people together, build character and help the local economy thrive.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation officially designating April 30-May 6, 2023 as Small Business Week in Texas.

One Brazos Valley business has been around for more than seven decades.

Rhianon Whitney, Store Manager of Nita’s Flowers, considers many of her customers just like family.

“This flower shop in Bryan, we’ve been around 72 or 73 years,” said Whitney. “So, everybody that comes in, we’ve known them for years. That’s what’s so special about a small town.”

Through the years, Whitney said her shop has gone through its fair share of trials and tribulations, like many other small businesses.

“We really had to adapt to COVID-19. We didn’t shut down, but we had to lock our door, so we didn’t get to see any of our family and friends. But, overall we were very fortunate. I know other flower shops and other businesses in larger towns can’t survive,” said Whitney.

Now, business has picked up and they’re in the midst of busy season.

“On Valentines day, we did 700 to 800 deliveries in two days. For mother’s day this year, I mean we also have A&M graduation and prom, we’re gearing towards doing about 2,000 flowers,” said Whitney. “Our community is so special. Everyone rallies around local business owners and we lift each other up. "

According to the BCS Chamber of Commerce, the Brazos Valley is filled with thousands of small-local businesses. In the declaration, Abbott encourages Texans across the state to recognize 2023 Small Business Week in Texas and celebrate the essential role Texas’ 3.1 million small businesses play in our state’s economy.

“Small businesses in Texas are the backbone of our state’s economy, and we continue working to support their growth and economic success to keep Texas the best state in America to start a business,” said Governor Abbott. “Our 3.1 million small businesses employ nearly half of all working Texans and help us lead the nation in economic might. We are proud to be a top state for women entrepreneurs—at 1.25 million—as well as the top state for jobs created by Hispanic women, Black women, and veteran women business owners. As we honor this spirit of ingenuity and entrepreneurship during Small Business Week in Texas, we will continue to support small businesses in communities across Texas so that they have the tools needed to flourish. When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”

For more information on Nita’s Flowers, visit here.

