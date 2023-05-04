For National Bike Month, College Station looks to improve bike safety

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, College Station city leaders will hop on bikes and get out in the community during their Cycle With Council event.

City leaders will take a four mile ride in College Station with residents to hear from cyclists about what needs to be fixed to make them feel safer when they ride a bike.

“Our city is recognized as the Bronze level of the National Bicycle friendly designation and we’re trying for silver. Events like this look really great on that application as we try to show the nation that we are a bicycle-friendly community,” said College Station City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha.

The cycling community in College Station is relatively small but Aggieland Cycling Manager Adrian Valella says the hobby is growing.

Valella would also like to see the city make changes to cycling infrastructure.

“Cycling infrastructure in College Station needs some work. It’s safe but it’s not as safe as other cities in the country,” said Valella.

Cycle With Council will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. and last until about 9 a.m. Those interested in participating can register on-site at 1603 Graham Rd.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
Update: The teenager has been found safe, according to authorities.
Missing Brazos County teen found safe
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes forced closure of I-45 in Madison County
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor
The new medical center will be located across from the current main tower of the hospital. The...
Baylor Scott & White breaks ground on new medical center
Legends Event Center
Annual Brazos Valley A&M Club Coaches’ Night is back
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man indicted for inappropriately touching 13-year-old