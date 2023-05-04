For National Bike Month, College Station looks to improve bike safety

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, College Station city leaders will hop on bikes and get out in the community during their Cycle With Council event.

City leaders will take a four mile ride in College Station with residents to hear from cyclists about what needs to be fixed to make them feel safer when they ride a bike.

“Our city is recognized as the Bronze level of the National Bicycle friendly designation and we’re trying for silver. Events like this look really great on that application as we try to show the nation that we are a bicycle-friendly community,” said College Station City Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha.

The cycling community in College Station is relatively small but Aggieland Cycling Manager Adrian Valella says the hobby is growing.

Valella would also like to see the city make changes to cycling infrastructure.

“Cycling infrastructure in College Station needs some work. It’s safe but it’s not as safe as other cities in the country,” said Valella.

Cycle With Council will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. and last until about 9 a.m. Those interested in participating can register on-site at 1603 Graham Rd.

