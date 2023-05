BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station Fire Departments are working a structure fire in the 4400 block of Carter Creek Parkway.

Limited information is available right now, but firefighters responded around 9:15 Thursday morning.

The 4400 block of Carter Creek is closed to traffic, according to Bryan police.

The @BryanFD is working a structure fire in the 4400 block of Carter Creek Parkway. The 4400 block of Carter Creek is closed to traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tNfYzW15AK — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 4, 2023

