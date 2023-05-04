The rebranded Twin City Toucans to begin play on June 1st at Edible Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nameless Toucan with 6 Pack stopped by the KBTX Studios on Thursday afternoon to announce the rebranded summer collegiate soccer team the Twin City Toucans FC playing in the USL League 2 – Tier 4 Level in the US Soccer development pyramid.

The nameless Toucan with 6 Pack – is looking forward to having the Brazos Valley help officially name him before the first game of the season on June 1st at Edible Field (where the Brazos Valley Bombers play their home games as well).

Edible Field converts beautifully into a soccer stadium, and the Toucan with 6 pack is excited to bring a carnival feel, with his own Dance Team presented by Expression Dance Studio, a drumline and a horns section. The Carnival will be completed with the most colorful jerseys in all of sports!

For more details on everything Toucans, from joining the host family program, getting to walk out on the field with the players or getting the most amazing jersey replica – go to ToucansFC.com

