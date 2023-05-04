Sanford stepping aside at Rudder after 10 seasons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Head Baseball Coach Chase Sanford told his returning players Wednesday afternoon that he will be stepping down at the end of the school year and is getting out of education.

Coach Sanford has been at Rudder for 10 seasons. 7 as the head baseball coach.

The Rangers are the 4th high school program during his career that he has guided to the playoffs.

During his time at Rudder he has helped quite a few players earn college scholarships while 3 Rangers have gone onto play professional ball.

