Stunning shells to be displayed from the BVMNH collection

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The exhibit ‘Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks’ is making its way to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and Deborah Cowman said she and her team are very excited to share this display.

“We have amazing, beautiful and stunning array of shells that we will be displaying, along with artifacts relating to shells and ocean,” said Cowman. “As well as rare books and beautiful jewelry that we’ve borrowed from David Gardner’s Jewelers.”

The exhibit will have something for everyone. It is open to the public on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

The exhibit will kick off with a lecture from Professor Mary Wicksten from Texas A&M.

“She’ll be talking about all kinds of wonderful information about the animals that create these beautiful shells. And following that, we’ll have a reception and a ribbon cutting of our newest exhibit,” said Cowman.

Guests can also enjoy food, wine and live music.

