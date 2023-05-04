Taco Crave is go-to spot for Cinco de Mayo eats

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taco Crave is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo!

The owner of Taco Crave, David Posadas, says his restaurant is a go-to spot for the holiday.

“It’s a staple and we have the taco plate that we’re making today which is rice and beans and three tacos,” said Posadas. “It comes with different kinds of meats you can choose.”

They have a variety of fillings like steak, picadillo, brisket, chicken, chipotle chicken, house chicken, and grilled chicken. There are also a variety of toppings.

Enjoy the aguas frescas and friendly atmosphere with the award-winning tacos.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

