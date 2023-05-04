Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students recognized at Scholastic Art & Writing Contest
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Brenham High School recently participated in the Scholastic Art & Writing Contest.
The school had 20 entries and three students earned recognition.
Peyton had two pieces of her art honored. Her digital artwork won a silver key and her photograph earned an honorable mention.
Brayden and Abigail earned honorable mention for their photography.
