Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD students recognized at Scholastic Art & Writing Contest

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -Students at Brenham High School recently participated in the Scholastic Art & Writing Contest.

The school had 20 entries and three students earned recognition.

Peyton had two pieces of her art honored. Her digital artwork won a silver key and her photograph earned an honorable mention.

Brayden and Abigail earned honorable mention for their photography.

