Trio of homeruns propels Aggies over UH in regular season finale

HOUSTON, Texas -- The long ball was flying in space city as the No. 23 Texas A&M softball team blasted three home runs to power past Houston, 9-2, Wednesday night at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

Trinity Cannon registered a solo shot to center field to put Texas A&M (33-18) on the board in the opening frame. A three spot in the second inning courtesy of Allie Enright’s double to score Morgan Smith, followed by a single from Koko Wooley to score Rylen Wiggins and Enright put the Aggies up 4-0.

Houston (19-28) answered back with two runs in the bottom of the third before Wooley opened the game up with her first career grand slam and third home run of the season to make it 8-2 in the fourth. Enright joined the home run party with a solo dinger to center field in the fifth to make it 9-2, before the Cougars added a run in the final frame.

Shaylee Ackerman started the game pitching a near flawless 2.0 innings allowing only a walk. Emiley Kennedy (11-4) earned the win after pitching the following five innings striking out two, allowing three runs on five hits.

The victory marked the most wins in a regular season for the Maroon & White since the 2018 season.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to begin play at the SEC Tournament on May 10.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 6 RBI

Allie Enright – 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B

Trinity Cannon – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Trinity cannon extended her on-base streak to 15 games following a solo shot to center field, her eighth home run of the season. TAMU 1, UH 0

T2 | Morgan Smith walked, followed by Rylen Wiggins with a single. Smith and Wiggins scored after Allie Enright doubled to center field. Koko Wooley singled to left center to score Wiggins and Enright. TAMU 4, UH 0

B3 | Hulsey singled to third base and scored after Cantu doubled. Cantu scored after Shaw singled to left field. TAMU 4, UH 2

T4 | Wooley blasted her first career grand slam after Riley Valentine walked, Enright and Ferguson singled. TAMU 8, UH 2

T5 | Allie Enright knocked a solo home run to center field, her fourth home run of the season and first time in her career to hit home runs in back-to-back games. TAMU 9, UH 2

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

on overall thoughts…

“I thought offensively in the box, we did a lot of really good things tonight. We had good at bats from top to bottom. Koko with her first ever grand slam and obviously Ali Enright had a great game as well. I’m very excited about the offensive progression and then just kind of the next few days for the team as you start to zone in for postseason.”

Sophomore Allie Enright

on recent offensive success…

“I’ve been seeing the ball really well at the plate. I’m just trying to do whatever I can for the team. Our thing kind of lately has been get ‘em on and get ‘em over, get ‘em in. So just trying to do my best to get on base and drive in runs when I can.”

Sophomore Koko Wooley

on the first career grand slam…

“I just made everything small at the plate and had a strike. It was fun in the moment to have my family here and to do it in front of them. My first one of my career and it was just a lot of fun.”

