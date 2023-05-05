Aggie Braden Shewmake called up by Braves

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M baseball player Braden Shewmake was called up on Friday by the Atlanta Braves.

Shewmake was a 2019 first-round draft pick and will be making his big leagues debut Friday night in Atlanta against Baltimore.

He spent three years at A&M and was an All-American and two-time All-SEC performer. He had a .323 career batting average with 45 runs, 22 home runs, and 161 RBI. Shewmake’s MLB prospect page calls him one of the best defensive shortstops in the minors.

First pitch between the Braves and Orioles is set for 6:20 p.m.

