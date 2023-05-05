Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Grayson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grayson is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 5.

This young adult Blue cat is almost a year old.

This kitty is a ball of energy and loves his toys. Aggieland Humane Society has two cat visitation rooms where potential families can play with Grayson.

Take a look at all Grayson and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

