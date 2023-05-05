Brazos Valley first responders honor Deanville Fire Chief

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A sendoff worthy of a hero happened Friday in Caldwell.

First responders across the Brazos Valley lined the street to escort the body of Deanville Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Colley to his funeral service.

Colley passed away on Saturday following a brief illness.

“It’s just a small tribute to a great man,” said Deanville VFD President Lonie Supak. “What we’re doing for him and what he’s done to the community, it’s no comparison.”

Deanville VFD staff says the legacy left in Deanville and in the fire station will be irreplaceable.

“Everybody knew that everything was okay when he was in charge. We got some big shoes to fill,” said Deanville VFD Assistant Chief Jeff Baldwin.

Colley served on the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years.

