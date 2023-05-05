Brazos Valley first responders honor Deanville Fire Chief

Bill Colley passed away Saturday and first responders escorted his body to his funeal service
A sendoff worthy of a community hero happened Friday in Caldwell.
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A sendoff worthy of a hero happened Friday in Caldwell.

First responders across the Brazos Valley lined the street to escort the body of Deanville Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Colley to his funeral service.

Colley passed away on Saturday following a brief illness.

“It’s just a small tribute to a great man,” said Deanville VFD President Lonie Supak. “What we’re doing for him and what he’s done to the community, it’s no comparison.”

Deanville VFD staff says the legacy left in Deanville and in the fire station will be irreplaceable.

“Everybody knew that everything was okay when he was in charge. We got some big shoes to fill,” said Deanville VFD Assistant Chief Jeff Baldwin.

Colley served on the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department for over 40 years.

