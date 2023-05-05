Celebrate springtime, vines, good wine at Messina Hof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for one of Messina Hof’s most anticipated events. The 39th Annual Wine & Roses Festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be packed with fun, wine and experiences for the entire family.

The Messina Hof team is looking forward to its 90′s themed food and wine pairing. It will feature three popular 90′s snacks paired with three Messina Hof wines. Those snacks are cosmic brownies, bagel bites and Bugles.

“We want everybody to, kind, of, meet their inner child and then also be able to do some really creative wine pairings,” owner and chief administrative officer Karen Bonarrigo said.

Along with the pairing, Messina Hof’s wines can be enjoyed throughout the festival as a select few will be available to sample in the tents. Everything will be available to purchase by glass or bottle in the winery’s tasting room.

“We make over 80 wines in total and so there’s a little bit of everything for everyone,” Bonarrigo said.

A staple event that many look forward to is the grape stomping competition. It’s happening from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. With a full competition bracket, Bonarrigo said the event is like March Madness, but better.

“Some people come in full matching outfits or matching t-shirts, some people have really creative names for their teams and so they’ll show those off, or they have hats and different things like that,” Bonarrigo said.

The festival will also have live music, local vendors and the debut of the top 10 artists a part of the 33rd Annual Messina Hof Texas Artist Wine Label Competition. This year’s competition theme is revitalization, so a lot of the art reflects nature or organic elements. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite piece and meet some of the artists in person.

The winner’s work will be displayed on a future Messina Hoff wine label.

Voting will be overseen by the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, which will also receive a portion of the festival’s proceeds. Those funds will help support the organization’s artists and programming.

“They’ll also be collecting some donations while they facilitate the artist competition voting,” Bonarrigo said.

Wine & Roses Festival tickets can be found here. Tickets for the Tasting Package, the Pairing Package and the Ultimate Tasting Package close Friday at 7 p.m.

