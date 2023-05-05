Classroom Champion: Ryan Buenger From Anderson-Shiro High School

Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom Champion Ryan Buenger.

The Anderson-Shiro High School Senior has a 4.4 grade point average and ranks number one in his class. Ryan is the Treasurer of the National Honor Society and Vice President of the Student Body. He’s the Vice President of the Navasota 4-H. A member of the Student Council and been on All ‘A’ Honor Roll. Last year he received the College Board National Rural/Small town recognition award.

“Whenever he’s not there, the day is usually I have to push a little bit more to get some questions out of kids because he’s going to be the first one that jumps in and ask questions.” Say’s Forensic Science Teacher Brittney Wade. “And then also, I feel like we never really reach that higher level of thinking whenever he’s not there to ask those questions and keep everybody reaching for that high level of success.”

Athletically Ryan ran track and currently plays baseball for the Owls. He was a first team all district infielder as a sophomore and was the district most valuable player last season.”

“He’s definitely a lead by example guy.” Say’s Head Baseball Coach Robert Jackson. “He’s the hardest working in the weight room and in the classroom obviously. there’s not a bad day for him, there’s not a day where he’s just down and not getting the job done. You know kids notice that, they follow that, he’s vocal when he needs to be, but it’s more just by example type thing.”

“My mom inspires me to work as hard as I do and do things that I do.” Say’s Ryan Buenger. “She’s a really hard worker, she does two jobs, she has been super supportive of baseball and my academics. She’s helped me with schoolwork when I need help, she’s helped me with scholarship applications when I need help there. She’s just super inspiring to me because she works so hard. I want to be like her.”

After graduation Ryan plans on attending Texas A&M University and majoring in engineering. Congratulations to Ryan Buenger of Anderson Shiro High School. This week’s news 3 sports Classroom Champion.

