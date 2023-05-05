Coach Blair Charities host 20th annual Celebrity Golf Classic

By Conner Beene
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kids had the chance to hit the greens with legendary women’s basketball coach Gary Blair Friday morning.

Coach Blair Charities’ 20th annual celebrity golf classic allowed children with special needs to putt some golf balls, ride on golf carts and enjoy a meal from Jersey Mike’s.

They also held a celebration dinner honoring Special Olympics athletes.

“Whether they live in your street or you got some relatives that are special needs kids they need us and we need them,” said Blair.

Proceeds from the golf tournament and dinner will go to Special Olympics teams in Bryan and College Station.

