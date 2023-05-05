Fazoli’s debuts new specials for an affordable meal options

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Mike Feinman, owner of Fazoli’s said they are unveiling great deals for menu items at their Harvey Road location in College Station.

“When you order the food and it comes to you, it’s right out of the oven. So that’s why it’s piping hot and you’ll see the shots of the smoke coming up,” said Feinman.

Weekday Specials:

Monday- $5.99 baked spaghetti

Tuesday- $2.99 Trio Tuesday

Wednesday- $1.00 off lunch special

Thursday- $2.99 Trio Thursday

Friday- 50¢ off any slice of cheesecake

Saturday- $6.99 Spaghetti with meatballs

Sunday- $1.00 off any sampler

“So we’re just trying to do every day of the week, give something back. So everybody at least has a place to go where inflation is actually going the other way and maybe getting easier,” said Feinman.

And if you are trying to feed your entire crew you can always cash in on the super family meals and the tossed meals serving 4 to 8 people from $24.99 to $32.99.

Stop by Fazoli’s at 400 Harvey Road College Station from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.

