First 90° day in over 200 Days

Last time we reached 90 degrees was in October of 2022.
Last time we reached 90 degrees was in October of 2022.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May 5th marks the end of a 201-day streak in College Station. The last time the official weather instruments at Easterwood Airport recorded a 90-degree temperature was October 16th, 2022. The high temperature as of 5 PM on Friday afternoon is 93°, with the potential to rise even higher.

Temperatures should climb to 91 on Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures should climb to 91 on Saturday afternoon.(KBTX Weather)

This is not the last time we’ll reach 90 degrees this weekend. Saturday and Sunday should both see temperatures climb back above the 90-degree mark. More gulf moisture will blow in this weekend, making it feel even more humid. Dewpoint temperatures should also rise into the upper 70s. For context, that means it will be MOIST outside. Some moisture should recede by the time we start the work week, allowing the high temperatures to sink back into the upper 80s on Monday.

Dewpoints will try to climb into the upper 70s this weekend.
Dewpoints will try to climb into the upper 70s this weekend.(KBTX Weather)

And with the added moisture, it will feel much warmer outside. Heat index temperatures should climb even further into the 90s. It will feel like the upper-90s across the Brazos Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Feels-Like temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Saturday.
Feels-Like temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Saturday.(KBTX Weather)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Home ‘heavily damaged’ after fire at townhomes in Bryan
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents
Casa Mangiare to bring the finest Italian eats and drinks to Aggieland
Casa Mangiare to bring the finest Italian eats and drinks to Aggieland

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Milam and Lee counties until 10pm Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley
KBTX Weather
Chance for evening storms remains. More rain to come next week.