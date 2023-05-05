First 90° day in over 200 Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May 5th marks the end of a 201-day streak in College Station. The last time the official weather instruments at Easterwood Airport recorded a 90-degree temperature was October 16th, 2022. The high temperature as of 5 PM on Friday afternoon is 93°, with the potential to rise even higher.

Temperatures should climb to 91 on Saturday afternoon. (KBTX Weather)

This is not the last time we’ll reach 90 degrees this weekend. Saturday and Sunday should both see temperatures climb back above the 90-degree mark. More gulf moisture will blow in this weekend, making it feel even more humid. Dewpoint temperatures should also rise into the upper 70s. For context, that means it will be MOIST outside. Some moisture should recede by the time we start the work week, allowing the high temperatures to sink back into the upper 80s on Monday.

Dewpoints will try to climb into the upper 70s this weekend. (KBTX Weather)

And with the added moisture, it will feel much warmer outside. Heat index temperatures should climb even further into the 90s. It will feel like the upper-90s across the Brazos Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Feels-Like temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Saturday. (KBTX Weather)

