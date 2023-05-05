First Friday, Cinco de Mayo festivities in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the perfect storm this weekend with First Friday and Cinco de Mayo falling on the same day.

There are so many fun events happening in Downtown Bryan this weekend to help you celebrate.

“Of course all of our favorite First Friday activities are happening. The farmer’s market, the art, the local music, all of that. Plus, there’s a Jazz Fest happening at the Palace Theater. There’s tons of great food and drink options and tons of sales and specials going on at businesses in Downtown so it’s always a fun time,” Destination Bryan PR and Communication Manager, Abigail Noel, said.

After the fun on Friday, come back to Downtown Bryan on Sunday, May 7 for Casa Rodriguez’s 8th Annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party.

This is a free, family-friendly event with food, vendors, and plenty of live entertainment from DJ Stein, Chente Barrera, La Fiebre, and Nomads. Follow Casa Rodriguez on Facebook and Instagram for more details.

The fun continues on Monday when Destination Bryan relaunches their Taco Trail.

Taco Trail 2.0 has revamped prizes and a new point system, but still includes all of your favorite local taquerias and Mexican restaurants.

For more information, check out the Destination Bryan website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.