Goldsmith Makes History as Aggies Advance to NCAA Second Round

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament following a sweep (4-0) of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Champion Quinnipiac Bobcats on Jayci Goldsmith’s record-setting day.

The fifth-year graduate No. 108 Goldsmith now holds the all-time career singles wins record with 114 victories, after she dominated Quinnipiac’s Vera Sekerina on court 4 (6-0, 6-1) Friday afternoon. She has now doubled down on career records, as she broke the career doubles win total earlier this season.

A&M’s standout doubles teams started the day off fast, as the team won its 25th doubles point of the season. No. 22 Goldsmith/Salma Ewing got the ball rolling, earning their 22nd win as a pairing over Alessia Truden/Kamilla Nella (6-0). No. 35 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana claimed the doubles point on court 3 with their 10th win as a duo, besting Jordan Bradley/Nikole Lisovyy (6-2).

No. 58 Ewing’s veteran presence continued to show in postseason play, as the graduate transfer downed Truden on court 2 in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). She was then followed by No. 2 Stoiana capping off the sweep on court 1, as she clinched the victory with a win over Claire Koscielski (6-1, 6-0) which ensured the Maroon & White’s advancement to the tournament’s second round.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the today’s match …

“It’s always nice to get the first round under your belt. There was a lot of excitement and a great atmosphere here today thanks to the 12th Man. Now we need to re-focus and get ready for tomorrows match.”

Coach Weaver on Jayci Goldsmith breaking the career singles win’s record …

“We are so proud of Jayci [Goldsmith] and all of her accomplishments, she now not only holds the all-time doubles wins record but after her win today also holds the all-time singles record as well, which is an amazing feat to accomplish.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday, May 6 for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A&M will face No. 39 Baylor with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. The match’s first serve is set for 1 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (QUIN) Claire Koscielski – (6-1, 6-0)

(TAMU) No. 58 Salma Ewing Def. (QUIN) Alessia Truden – (6-1, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 68 Mia Kupres – (QUIN) Kamilla Nella – (6-1, 5-2) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (QUIN) Vera Sekerina – (6-0, 6-1)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov – (QUIN) Jordan Bradley – (6-3, 4-1) unfinished

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (QUIN) Nikole Lisovyy – (6-2, 5-0)

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing Def. (QUIN) Alessia Truden/Kamilla Nella – (6-0)

(TAMU) No. 35 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (QUIN) Jordan Bradley/Nikole Lisovyy – (6-2)

(TAMU) Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles – (QUIN) Claire Koscielski/Vera Sekerina – (4-4) unfinished

MATCH STATS

Mary Stoiana leads the team with 22 dual match singles wins.

Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .917 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .889.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 22 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .875.

The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 20-3 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

The Aggies held a 31-match winning streak in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season, coming to an end in the SEC Tournament.

Salma Ewing is on a seven-match winning streak, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 26 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only three matches on courts 1 and 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 20 ranked matches this season, 10 of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only five doubles points through 30 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 12 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for both all-time doubles wins with 121, and all-time singles with 114.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

A&M secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest in program history.

The Maroon & White reached their 23rd-straight, 28th total, NCAA Tournament appearance.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 49 Carson Branstine, No. 58 Salma Ewing, No. 68 Mia Kupres, No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 119 Gianna Pielet.

Ranked in doubles: No. 2 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 35 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 57 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana was named SEC Player of the Year, the first player to win the award in program history.

Mark Weaver won his second consecutive SEC Coach of the Year.

Stoiana and Carson Branstine were named to the All-SEC First Team.

Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith and Mia Kupres were awarded All-SEC Second Team honors.

Kupres was also added to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Goldsmith & Ewing were named to the SEC All-Tournament team.

Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

