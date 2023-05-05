Goldsmith Makes History as Aggies Advance to NCAA Second Round
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament following a sweep (4-0) of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Champion Quinnipiac Bobcats on Jayci Goldsmith’s record-setting day.
The fifth-year graduate No. 108 Goldsmith now holds the all-time career singles wins record with 114 victories, after she dominated Quinnipiac’s Vera Sekerina on court 4 (6-0, 6-1) Friday afternoon. She has now doubled down on career records, as she broke the career doubles win total earlier this season.
A&M’s standout doubles teams started the day off fast, as the team won its 25th doubles point of the season. No. 22 Goldsmith/Salma Ewing got the ball rolling, earning their 22nd win as a pairing over Alessia Truden/Kamilla Nella (6-0). No. 35 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana claimed the doubles point on court 3 with their 10th win as a duo, besting Jordan Bradley/Nikole Lisovyy (6-2).
No. 58 Ewing’s veteran presence continued to show in postseason play, as the graduate transfer downed Truden on court 2 in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). She was then followed by No. 2 Stoiana capping off the sweep on court 1, as she clinched the victory with a win over Claire Koscielski (6-1, 6-0) which ensured the Maroon & White’s advancement to the tournament’s second round.
COACH’S QUOTES
Head coach Mark Weaver on the today’s match …
“It’s always nice to get the first round under your belt. There was a lot of excitement and a great atmosphere here today thanks to the 12th Man. Now we need to re-focus and get ready for tomorrows match.”
Coach Weaver on Jayci Goldsmith breaking the career singles win’s record …
“We are so proud of Jayci [Goldsmith] and all of her accomplishments, she now not only holds the all-time doubles wins record but after her win today also holds the all-time singles record as well, which is an amazing feat to accomplish.”
UP NEXT
The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday, May 6 for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. A&M will face No. 39 Baylor with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line. The match’s first serve is set for 1 p.m.
TICKETS
Tickets for the match are available for purchase online through the 12th Man Foundation or at the venue.
STREAMING & STATS
Fans can also catch the action through Cracked Racquets Cross Court Coverage, or follow along through 12thMan.com’s live stats.
MATCH RESULTS
Singles Results
(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (QUIN) Claire Koscielski – (6-1, 6-0)
(TAMU) No. 58 Salma Ewing Def. (QUIN) Alessia Truden – (6-1, 6-1)
(TAMU) No. 68 Mia Kupres – (QUIN) Kamilla Nella – (6-1, 5-2) unfinished
(TAMU) No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (QUIN) Vera Sekerina – (6-0, 6-1)
(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov – (QUIN) Jordan Bradley – (6-3, 4-1) unfinished
(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (QUIN) Nikole Lisovyy – (6-2, 5-0)
Doubles Results
(TAMU) No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing Def. (QUIN) Alessia Truden/Kamilla Nella – (6-0)
(TAMU) No. 35 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (QUIN) Jordan Bradley/Nikole Lisovyy – (6-2)
(TAMU) Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles – (QUIN) Claire Koscielski/Vera Sekerina – (4-4) unfinished
MATCH STATS
- Mary Stoiana leads the team with 22 dual match singles wins.
- Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .917 (Min. 10 dual matches played).
- In singles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .889.
- Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 22 dual match doubles wins.
- In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .875.
- The Aggies boast a .900 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.
- The Maroon & White boast a 20-3 record in ranked doubles matches.
NOTABLE STREAKS
- The Aggies held a 31-match winning streak in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season, coming to an end in the SEC Tournament.
- Salma Ewing is on a seven-match winning streak, which leads the team.
TEAM NOTES
- A&M has only allowed 26 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.
- The Maroon & White have lost only three matches on courts 1 and 3 this season.
- The Aggies have won 20 ranked matches this season, 10 of those have been the top 25.
- A&M has lost only five doubles points through 30 dual matches.
- The Maroon & White have swept 12 opponents this season.
- Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for both all-time doubles wins with 121, and all-time singles with 114.
- The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.
- A&M secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest in program history.
- The Maroon & White reached their 23rd-straight, 28th total, NCAA Tournament appearance.
ITA RANKINGS
- The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.
- Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 49 Carson Branstine, No. 58 Salma Ewing, No. 68 Mia Kupres, No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 119 Gianna Pielet.
- Ranked in doubles: No. 2 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 35 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 57 Stoiana/Goldsmith.
AWARDS
- Mary Stoiana was named SEC Player of the Year, the first player to win the award in program history.
- Mark Weaver won his second consecutive SEC Coach of the Year.
- Stoiana and Carson Branstine were named to the All-SEC First Team.
- Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith and Mia Kupres were awarded All-SEC Second Team honors.
- Kupres was also added to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
- Goldsmith & Ewing were named to the SEC All-Tournament team.
- Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.
- Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.
- Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.
