Interested in Junior League BCS? Now’s your time to join

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever been interested in joining Junior League of Bryan-College Station, now is your chance!

It’s nearly time for the New Member Class Orientation.

There are several requirements to becoming a member of Junior League. To be considered for the 2023-2024 New Member Class, ladies must be 23 years old or older by May 31 and have all paperwork submitted by that date as well.

Junior League is a time commitment. In total, approximately 80 hours will be spent on League activities, including monthly meetings. This is a lot of time concentrated between November and March, so current members ask that you make sure your schedule can accommodate these time demands before applying.

To help with fundraising initiatives, approximately 24 volunteer hours, out of the 80 total hours, will go towards the major fundraisers – Charity Ball and Bargain Blitz.

There is also a financial commitment if you join. There is a one-time registration fee of $45 and annual dues of $120. Your total New Member dues ($165) will be due by Nov. 30 and you will have Annual dues ($120) again in February for the next League year.

Membership Chair, Athena Nix, says there are so many reasons why she loves being a part of Junior League. She especially loves the service projects Junior League leads and the friendships she’s made since joining.

“It’s so cool to go to the membership meetings and meet different people. All of these women want to make sure that you are successful,” she said.

Submit this completed form to receive information about joining the organization for the 2023-2024 League Year and to learn how you can get involved.

