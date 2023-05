MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs used a strong sixth inning performance to take game one against Longview Spring Hill 9-1 in the Class 4A Bi-District Playoffs.

Game two is Saturday at 1:00 in Spring Hill.

Madisonville 9

#7 Spring Hill 1

Final⚾️

Mustangs lead series

(1-0) — Madisonville Tx Athletics (@MCISDAthletics) May 5, 2023

