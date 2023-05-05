Milano uses pair of homeruns to beat Burton 6-1 and advance

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -- The Milano Lady Eagles are 3rd round bound after a 6-1 Class 2A Area Round playoff win over Burton Thursday night at the Caldwell Softball Complex.

Holding onto a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the 4th inning, Malina Gordon hit a solo homerun to left field to give Milano a two run cushion at 3-1.

After an RBI infield single by Mallory Miller that drove in Karley Hairston to increase Milano’s lead to 4-1, Toni Meyer hit a two run homerun to right to cap off a 4 run fourth inning for Milano as they cruised to a 6-1 Area Round Championship victory over Burton.

