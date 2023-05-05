Navasota man arrested for displaying gun during road rage incident

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota man was arrested for threatening a woman during a road rage incident.

According to the Brazos County sheriffs office Logan Davis, 28, was driving on FM 2154 when he was cut off by another driver.

Davis reportedly held an AR-15 style rifle out of his car window as a threat to the other driver, according to court documents.

When deputies pulled him over, they found the weapon had a 60 round magazine attached and it was unregistered.

Court documents shows the barrel of the gun had been illegally shortened to 5 inches.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and owning a prohibited weapon. His bond totals $23,000

