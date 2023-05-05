Restaurant Report Card: May 4, 2023

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
Update: The teenager has been found safe, according to authorities.
Missing Brazos County teen found safe
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes forced closure of I-45 in Madison County
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: May 4, 2023
Strong wind gusts and pocket change size hail could near the northern Brazos Valley by midnight
Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the Northern Brazos Valley until midnight
Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
Thursday Night Weather Update - May 4
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor