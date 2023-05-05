Severe Thunderstorm WATCH issued for the Northern Brazos Valley until midnight

Storm threat should be diminishing as cluster moves east through Central Texas
Strong wind gusts and pocket change size hail could near the northern Brazos Valley by midnight
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties until 12am (midnight) Friday, May 5th:

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

Strong wind gusts and pocket change size hail could near the northern Brazos Valley by midnight
A cluster of severe storms that first developed near San Angelo Thursday evening was still capable of producing hail between the size of a half dollar (1.5″ diameter) and an egg (2″ diameter) at time the watch was extended by the Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service. Wind gusts to 60mph were also a possibility as the storms moved through the Brownwood, Stephenville, and Hamilton areas.

Forecast guidance suggests that this complex of thunderstorm activity has the potential to reach an area from Waco to Corsicana by 10 pm - 11 pm Thursday. As these storms slowly fade into the early hours of Friday morning, strong wind gusts and small hail could be an issue as they move through or just north of the counties under this watch between midnight and 2 am.

No additional watches or storms are expected in other parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday night through sunrise Friday.

