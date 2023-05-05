Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties until 10pm Friday, May 5th:

Milam

Lee

This watch extends west into Austin, and north along I-35, through the metroplex, and up to the Red River.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for Lee & Milam Counties until 10pm.

• Scattered large hail with possible isolated very large hail to tennis ball size

• Scattered wind gusts up to 70mph

• A tornado or two possible

No other counties are included in the Brazos Valley. pic.twitter.com/P3fNnk0MxP — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) May 5, 2023

The better chance to see storms will be to the northwest of the Brazos Valley this evening right along the dryline where storms have already begun to fire up. However, if these storms can hold together as they push southeast, we could see an isolated stronger storm push into the area from around 6-9 pm.

Strong storms with gusty winds and large hail could near the northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

Storms out west have the potential to be much stronger. Scattered strong hail, up to the size of tennis balls will be possible with the more significant storms, wind gusts up to 70mph, and a few tornadoes. Locally, these storms will start to lose some of their steam meaning smaller hail will be more likely in the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.