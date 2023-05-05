Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Milam and Lee counties until 10pm Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Milam and Lee counties until 10pm Friday.(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Randle and Drew Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for the following Brazos Valley counties until 10pm Friday, May 5th:

  • Milam
  • Lee

This watch extends west into Austin, and north along I-35, through the metroplex, and up to the Red River.

The better chance to see storms will be to the northwest of the Brazos Valley this evening right along the dryline where storms have already begun to fire up. However, if these storms can hold together as they push southeast, we could see an isolated stronger storm push into the area from around 6-9 pm.

Strong storms with gusty winds and large hail could near the northwestern corner of the Brazos...
Strong storms with gusty winds and large hail could near the northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley.(KBTX)

Storms out west have the potential to be much stronger. Scattered strong hail, up to the size of tennis balls will be possible with the more significant storms, wind gusts up to 70mph, and a few tornadoes. Locally, these storms will start to lose some of their steam meaning smaller hail will be more likely in the Brazos Valley.

