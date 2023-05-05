Still looking for the perfect fit for grad pics? Aggieland Outfitters has you covered

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters says they they are ready to style your grad.

“This is a huge deal for any grad and it actually doesn’t even matter if you went to A&M. I mean, imagine it’s graduation and college, even high school. It’s just huge,” said Bodin.

But in the land of Aggies, Aggieland Outfitters is where you will find all you need for that A&M grad in your life, and that includes the latest fashion.

Aggieland Outfitters has the entire new spring and summer collection of Peter Millar available with different colors and patterns options.

Another must have item for that grad is their customizable diplomas and grad gear. There is a wide selection of diploma frames with more than 10 styles and a range of price points.

“They have the Texas A&M medallion,” Bodin said. “So come in, see them, they’ll be shipped directly to your front door. So that way as soon as you get your diploma, you can just slide it in!”

And if you want to personalize an item with embroidery or get them engraved, Aggieland Outfitters is the place to go.

You can visit their two locations:

University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.

George Bush Store Location- 309 W 21st St.

